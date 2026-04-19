Possible ICE office lease in Suffolk prompts community concerns

SUFFOLK, Va. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering leasing about 9,000 square feet of office space at the SIMIS facility off Wilroy Road in Suffolk, prompting opposition from some residents.

According to reporting partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the proposed space would be used for administrative operations.

Community activist Brandon Randleman spoke during Wednesday's City Council meeting after learning about the proposed lease.

"I stand before you this evening in full and complete opposition of towards the possibility of ICE facility or ICE office coming to our wonderful city, the city of Suffolk," Randleman said.

"Not only was it alarming, but it brought a sense of fear, from what I've seen throughout the United States," Randleman said.

Randleman questioned the size and purpose of the proposed administrative office.

"I'm sure there's a lot of office space in these federal government approved buildings that ICE and DHS can go to, so why do they need to come to Suffolk, the suburbs, in an industrial complex, and create 9,000 square feet of office space?" Randleman said.

SIMIS CEO Johnny Garcia told The Virginian-Pilot he supports the idea.

"I would love to have the space rented, and would love to have a government agency in there," Garcia said.

In March, Suffolk city leaders voiced opposition to federal detention centers and began notifying large industrial property owners of that position. According to The Virginian-Pilot, city officials say any proposal like this would have to go through the city’s standard land-use review process.

Randleman said the proposed ICE presence does not belong in Suffolk. He and other community activists and organizations are planning a rally next Thursday in opposition to the proposed administrative office.

"We don’t want to protest once they get here, we want to protest before they get here to let them know to stay away," Randleman said.

We reached out to SIMIS, the city of Suffolk, and ICE for comment. Due to the weekend we have not yet heard back.

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