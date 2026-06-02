Suffolk ending curbside recycling next month, switching to AI waste-sorting system

SUFFOLK, Va. — Starting July 1, the city of Suffolk will end curbside recycling. Residents will no longer need to separate recyclables from household trash, everything will go into the same bin.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority of Virginia, or SPSA, is the government agency that coordinates regional trash for Hampton Roads. The agency is working to divert more waste from the regional landfill in Suffolk through a partnership with AMP, a Colorado-based company that processes municipal solid waste using AI sorting technology.

"It helps reduce what goes into our landfill," Kyle Strickland, SPSA's deputy executive director, said.

Under the new system, trash collected from homes will first go to an SPSA transfer facility. From there, it is sent to AMP, where recyclables and organic materials like wood are removed before the remaining waste is taken to the landfill.

"When they are brought into the facility from the tip floor, they go through a liberator, which takes the bags out of the equation, and then they move onto a conveyor," Strickland said.

Once material is on the conveyor, video cameras and AI-powered technology identify and separate recyclables from the trash stream.

SPSA expects to recover more recyclable material once curbside recycling ends. The goal is to send waste with the highest amount of recyclable and organic materials to the facility.

"The biggest benefit is reducing the impact of our regional landfill, extending the life of the landfill, and allowing us to do so smartly," Strickland said.

Strickland noted that items such as batteries, paint, and other household hazardous waste should not be thrown in the trash and must still be properly disposed of.

Residents can begin placing recyclables in their trash bins on July 1, when the new system takes effect. For those who still want to separate their recyclables, SPSA says recycling containers will remain available at the transfer station.

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