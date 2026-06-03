Recycling drive, Tire Amnesty Day aims to help neighbors safely dispose of items

SUFFOLK, Va. — Community based environmental organization, Keep Suffolk Beautiful, is hosting another Recycling Drive alongside its first Tire Amnesty Day in North Suffolk on June 13.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. in Nansemond River High School's front parking lot on 3301 Nansemond Parkway, Suffolk, VA.

The organization encourages the community to bring food and toiletry donations with their recyclables and tires. All tires must be without rims and have a rim diameter of 22 inches or less to be accepted. Participants dropping off tires are required to present a valid ID.

The drive will help neighbors safely recycle and dispose of items collected in their homes, garages, and yards, including:



Electronics (No tube TVs or TVs larger than 42 inches

Gently used shoes and clothing

Wares

#1 and #2 plastic bottles and jugs

Cardboard, paper, and magazines

Plastic bags

Glass containers

U.S. flags in need of being properly decommissioned

The Southeastern Public Service Authority Waste Solutions will be collecting hazardous waste at the drive, including:



Oil

Gasoline

Batteries

Cleaners

Propane tanks

Paint

Pesticides

CFL light bulbs and more

Hazardous waste disposal is limited to 75 pounds or five liquid gallons and will require a valid ID.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is partnering several other organizations including Lion's Club and Suffolk Master Gardeners to collect eyeglasses, hearing aids, and new or gently used plant pots.

The organization is also collaborating with the Suffolk Commonwealth Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Offices to operate the document shredding station at the event.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful says neighbors may be limited to three grocery bags worth of document due to demand.

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