Two left injured from fire on Ashley Avenue: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people suffered from burn injuries during a fire on Ashley Avenue on Monday, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 10:04 a.m., crews arrived to the 500 Block of Ashley Avenue to respond to a residential fire. Suffolk Fire & Rescue says all residents were able to evacuate before crews arrived. The fire was put under control at 10:17 a.m.

Two adults were sent to a hospital to treat their burn injuries, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Three adults have been displaced as a result of the fire.

This fire remains under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office.

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