Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Two left injured from fire on Ashley Avenue: SFR

SUFFOLKHOUSEFIRE.jpg
Suffolk Fire &amp; Rescue
SUFFOLKHOUSEFIRE.jpg
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people suffered from burn injuries during a fire on Ashley Avenue on Monday, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 10:04 a.m., crews arrived to the 500 Block of Ashley Avenue to respond to a residential fire. Suffolk Fire & Rescue says all residents were able to evacuate before crews arrived. The fire was put under control at 10:17 a.m.

Two adults were sent to a hospital to treat their burn injuries, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Three adults have been displaced as a result of the fire.

This fire remains under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast