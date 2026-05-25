Memorial Day Ceremony held at state veterans cemetery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The community gathered to honor fallen service members at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Volunteers and members of the Horton Wreath Society placed American flags at each grave in the cemetery. Sloane Rose, deputy commissioner for the Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Colonel Jay Krail, a retired member of the U.S. Marine Corps, both spoke at the Memorial Day ceremony.

Military veterans and Gold Star families were among the attendees for the ceremony on Monday.

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