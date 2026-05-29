Black children make up nearly 6 in 10 missing children’s cases in Va. since mid-May, data shows

SUFFOLK, Va. — Since May 18, 77 children have been reported missing in Virginia, and 45 of those were Black, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That is roughly 6 in 10 cases.

The data comes as WTKR News 3 reported on three missing juveniles in Hampton Roads this week.

Experts say the disproportionality requires context. Children can go missing for many different reasons, including family conflict or staying with another family member without permission.

LaShonda Carson, the program director at Samaritan House — an organization that helps people who have experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and homelessness — says some children feel unwelcome at home and seek comfort elsewhere.

"Kids that are just, you know, frustrated. They feel unheard, unwelcomed sometimes in their home environment and feel a sense of comfort and community in a different environment," Carson said.

Carson says some children can also go missing due to more serious circumstances, including being lured away from home or family financial instability. She says it is important to understand the complexity behind these cases, especially when it comes to how communities respond to missing children of color.

"There's oftentimes a response of fear vs concern when there's a single or group of youth, particularly minority ones, and that garnishes a completely different response. If I see a teen boy on the street, am I going to fear that person or invest in concern for their well-being," Carson said.

Carson also says communities should pay attention to all missing children cases, regardless of race or background.

In Virginia, state law requires missing child reports to be entered into state and national databases within two hours, helping cases spread quickly across law enforcement agencies.

News 3 has reached out to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Black and Missing Foundation, both were unavailable for an interview.

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