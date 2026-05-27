Suffolk approves rezoning for 55 and up development on Jonathans Way

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk City Council voted 7-1 to rezone 400 Jonathans Way from rural to medium-density residential, paving the way for a new 55-and-up community in the city.

Developers are proposing a residential community that would place 44 homes on roughly 10 acres of land.

Councilman Tim Johnson was the only member to vote against the rezoning. While he acknowledged the proposal technically meets the city's zoning requirements, he believes the project places too many homes into a relatively small area.

"Even though it's legitimate and they can do it according to our rules, I think we could do a better job of not putting houses on top of each other as much," Johnson said.

Johnson also raised concerns about traffic and emergency access, noting the community would only have one way in and one way out.

"Flood zone concerned me as well. It's a one way street in and a one way street out. Fire departments requiring them to put water in each building, that's not necessarily a good thing. So there are several things that bothered me about it," Johnson said.

Suffolk Director of Planning and Community Development Kevin Wyne said the portions of the property expected to be developed are not located within the flood zone.

"The development does meet our minimum development regulations for what they're proposing out there, which is basically the same RM zoning that is in the development next door to it," Wyne said.

There is also an eagle's nest on the property. Developers say they are aware of it and plan to work to preserve the nesting area.

The project will now move into the planning phase before construction can begin.

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