Suffolk City Council approves budget with one-cent real estate tax rate reduction

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk resident who has lived in her home for 38 years says she is questioning whether she can afford to stay, even as the city approved a budget that includes a small reduction in the real estate tax rate.

Suffolk City Council approved a budget that lowers the real estate tax rate to 1.06 per 100 of assessed value, down from $1.07.

Judy Hawkins lives on Stuart Drive and says her tax bill has gone up every year. Her home and land were assessed at about $585,000 this year.

"This is something that's been happening every time I pay the tax bill, twice a year and it's a large amount of money," Hawkins said.

Despite the one-cent rate reduction, Hawkins says her bill continues to climb — and she is weighing her future in the home.

"I don't want to use all my money to pay my taxes," Hawkins said.

She says she has considered moving to another property she owns in Suffolk, but worries about neighbors who do not have the same options.

"It just makes me sad, it's making me sad, I have other options I actually own another home in Suffolk I could end up moving there but some people don't have options," Hawkins said.

Council members acknowledged hearing similar concerns from residents before the vote.

"I did have some inquiries and concerns from my constituents about the tax rate," Council member Leroy Bennett said.

"I too have gotten a lot of phone calls and concerns," Council member Shelley Butler Barlow said.

Councilwoman Ebony Wright moved to approve the budget, noting the city must also fund infrastructure, school facilities, and public services.

Hawkins said she understands the city's needs, but questions the balance.

"When I see all of the things happening in Suffolk. The new roads at 158 the new roads being built all of the big commercial buildings that are being built and you think. Well that's going to bring more revenue to the city than my property here," Hawkins said.

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