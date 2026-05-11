Drought fuels busy brush fire season for Suffolk firefighters

SUFFOLK, Va. — Drought conditions have made brush fires a growing concern in Suffolk and across the Hampton Roads region, prompting a burn ban and a call for caution from fire officials.

A recent brush fire in the city started when a teenager climbed a power line in the downtown area. The line came down, electrocuting the teen and igniting a brush fire. The teen was severely hurt.

"That was a human element that caused one acre to burn. That was also pretty horrific for the person involved," Fire Chief Michael Barakey said.

Hampton Roads has been experiencing a drought this year, and brush fires have been an issue across the region, including in Suffolk.

"This has been a very active year for Suffolk Fire and Rescue. The weather conditions are really conducive for this type of event," Barakey said.

These types of fires can be difficult to battle, as they can be large and grow quickly. They also pose dangers for firefighters.

"Conditioning, long work periods, and changing conditions make it a very dangerous situation for firefighters," Barakey said.

Amid a growing number of brush fires last month, the city implemented a burn ban, meaning open burning is prohibited. Fire officials are asking people to be cautious.

"When they're mowing their lawns, when they're riding ATVs, doing outdoor shooting sports — all of these things can start fires," Fire Marshall Chris Cornwell said.

Recent rain has not been enough to end the drought or reduce the threat of fires.

"It will take more of a monsoon-style rain, a soaking rain for days and days and days to try and then recover the drought we're in and prevent it from being so dry," Barakey said.

Fire officials are hoping residents will take steps to help prevent brush fires from occurring.

"Be respectful during this time of year," Barakey said.

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