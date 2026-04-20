Suffolk issues an emergency burn ban following multiple fires and dry conditions

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Fire Department has issued an emergency order for a temporary burn ban until further notice following multiple fires throughout the city.

Suffolk Fire Marshal Chris Cornwell said high winds, dry conditions, and low humidity are increasing the fire risk.

"We did so because of the atmospheric conditions not being favorable for burning at all. They’re very favorable for the spread of wildfires," Cornwell said.

In 2025, the department responded to 52 wildfire-type situations. In just the last four days, they have had 20 wildfires. That is nearly 40% of the total wildfires they responded to in 2025.

"We’ve had an uptick in the amount of responses due to these extra dry windy conditions," Cornwell said.

The Suffolk Fire Department responded to several rural fires recently. On Friday, they responded to a 40-acre brush fire on Manning Bridge Road. On Saturday, they worked a 2-alarm brush fire on Indian Trail.

"In our rural areas we do see an uptick potential for widespread large scale type incidences where we have big blocks of wood in large areas and field where we have bigger areas of vegetation that can become involved in fire," Cornwell said.

With the dry conditions, anything could spark flames. Cornwell advises residents to be cautious.

"When they’re mowing their lawns, when they’re riding ATVs, when they’re doing outdoor shooting sports, all of these things can start fires. Discarded smoking materials," Cornwell said.

The ban has been in effect since Thursday. I asked Cornwell what it would take to lift the ban, and he said a lot of rain would be helpful.

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