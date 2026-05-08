Suffolk names Firefighter, Officer and Paramedic of the Year

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue recognized three of its own with annual awards, naming a Paramedic of the Year, Firefighter of the Year and Officer of the Year — all selected by their peers.

Anchor Erin Miller was present as Lieutenant Brian Moody, EMS supervisor for EMS 2, was named Paramedic of the Year.

In his role, Moody coordinates all medical resources and provides leadership for advanced life support incidents, mass casualties, vehicle accidents, and mentorship for advanced life support providers. He leads day-to-day operations while supporting his crews.

A colleague, who didn’t want to be named, recognized Moody's impact on the department.

"Lt. Moody’s approach to patient care and teamwork reflects the kind of provider we want to represent our department. His reputation and the way he carries himself are well known across all three shifts,” they said.

Moody said the recognition caught him off guard, and he was quick to credit the people around him.

"I've got the best people in the world around me that make my job easy and that's what it's about. We're a team, we do it all together. I'm just a single cog in this machine. We all come to work to serve the citizens, and we do an excellent job,” Moody said.

Master Firefighter Jason Yost was named Firefighter of the Year. Yost has more than 27 years with Suffolk Fire & Rescue and has been instrumental in conducting training with the Burn Team. He serves as the team lead for the department's in-service Engine Company Operations School.

"Jason's influence extends far beyond his assigned roles. He sets the standard for what it means to be a firefighter, a leader, and a servant to the community. His contributions in 2025, combined with a distinguished career of service, make him an outstanding and deserving candidate for Firefighter of the Year,” a peer said.

Battalion Chief Kyle Hehl was named Officer of the Year. Hehl has nearly 20 years of service and currently serves as the department's chief of training. He has spent the majority of his career serving downtown Suffolk in various assignments, including work with the Technical Rescue team and the Fire Marshal's Office.

A colleague said, "Chief Hehl embodies the true meaning of Officer of the Year. His service, leadership, and dedication to both the department and his personnel make him exceptionally deserving of these recognitions.”

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