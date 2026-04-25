Two mothers receive keys to new homes dedicated to President Jimmy Carter

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Suffolk mothers received the keys to their brand-new homes on Saturday.

"It's a surreal moment. I feel really nervous. It's like a pinch me," Anderson said.

Shakera Anderson is one of the new homeowners. She tells News 3, she helped in building her new home and put in hours taking financial literacy classes.

Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads dedicated the homes on Queen Street to honor former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, who were both known to help build Habitat homes around the world.

"I'm just really thankful for Habitat For Humanity. Without them, I wouldn't have even known where to start with this process. They have helped me so much. I've always dreamed of being a homeowner. For it to be an actual fruition of right now, is crazy honestly," Anderson said.

The hard work is now paying off in hopes of Anderson creating her own legacy and stability.

"Legacy is a big thing I think about and a generation of a homeowner and home ownership. So once I pass I want to leave my home to my daughter and her daughter and just forever in eternity until forever actually," Anderson said.

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