Community holds press conference to oppose possible ICE office lease in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Members of the community held a press conference to rally against the possibility of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leasing office space in Suffolk.

ICE is considering leasing about 9,000 square feet of office space at the SIMIS facility off Wilroy Road in Suffolk. According to reporting partners at The Virginian-Pilot, the proposed space would be used for administrative operations. That possibility sparked Thursday’s rally.

"No ICE in Suffolk today, yesterday, and no ICE in Suffolk tomorrow," Brandon Randleman said.

Randleman, an organizer of the rally, addressed the crowd regarding the proposed facility.

"We must come together as black, white, hispanic, and races and say what is happening to other cities in the United States, will not and shall not happen in Suffolk Virginia," Randleman said.

News 3 has reported on ICE protests across the country and in Hampton Roads following increased enforcement by agents.

Thursday's rally in Suffolk also included remarks from local leaders, including City Council Member Leroy Bennett. Bennett said the council has already taken steps by sending letters to warehouse operators in the city asking them not to use their space as ICE detention facilities.

"I have had relationships with people and listened to them regardless of whatever the issue might. But ICE is one that I have really taken more to heart and serious about because the effect that it has on so many people," Bennett said.

The rally also featured school board members, political activists, and community organizations, like the Chamber for Hispanic Progress.

"Our immigrant families depend on all of us they have a voice and they know the system and that we have been integrated to do that work," says Patricia Bracknell, founder and CEO of Chamber for Hispanic Progress a representative for the Chamber for Hispanic Progress said.

The City of Suffolk confirmed no zoning applications or permit requests have been submitted related to the Simis facility. Officials said any required approvals would depend on the specific use.

We have reached out to Simis as well as ICE and am still waiting to hear back.

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