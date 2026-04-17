Embers from previous brush fire causes another fire that burned 40 acres: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — Crews worked to contain a brush fire that encompassed 40 acres Friday morning, according to the Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 3:03 a.m., crews were dispatched to respond to a reported brush fire around the 500 Block of Manning Bridge Road. Suffolk Fire & Rescue noted this fire burned east of the 100-acre brush fire that burned Thursday afternoon.

"Embers from the previous fire were picked up by the wind and crossed the plow lines established overnight," Suffolk Fire & Rescue said in a press release sent to News 3.

Crews worked to protect homes in the area. The majority of the fire's area was confined after the Virginia Department of Forestry used plows to combat the fire's spread, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. No injuries were reported.

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