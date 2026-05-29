Grand opening set for new Downtown Suffolk Library

SUFFOLK, Va. — A date has been set for the grand opening celebration of the new Downtown Suffolk Library.

The festivities will begin on June 27, kicking off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. to open the new library at 325 West Washington Street.

The community is invited to attend the celebration, which will feature arts & crafts, tours of the new facility, and additional family-friendly activities. A full list of scheduled events will be released as the grand opening nears.

“The new Downtown Suffolk Library is designed to serve as a vibrant community gathering place where residents can connect, learn, create, and grow,” said Clint S. Rudy, Director of Libraries. “We are excited to welcome the community into this beautiful new space and continue the strong tradition of public library service in Suffolk.”

The new two-story library is around 37,800-square-feet in size. Inside it, library-goers can find makerspaces, meeting rooms and areas for children and teens.

Preparations to open the Downtown Suffolk Library will coincide with the permanent closure of the Morgan Memorial Library on June 6 at 5 p.m. This closure is needed so materials can be relocated while staff gets ready for the new library. 24-hour item returns will stay open at the Morgan Memorial Library's parking lot through June 26.

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