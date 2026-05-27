Suspect, victim identified in deadly Woodrow Avenue shooting: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — The suspect in the deadly shooting on Woodrow Avenue on Monday morning has been arrested and charged, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

On Monday around 12:49 a.m., Suffolk police arrived at a shooting in the 200 block of Woodrow Avenue and found a man who had been shot and killed, identified as 53-year-old Keith Jerome Smith of Suffolk. Later, a man was arrested and taken into custody, according to police.

The suspect is 27-year-old Jermaine Howard Morris, also from Suffolk. He has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within a dwelling house, according to SPD.

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