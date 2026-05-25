Suspect arrested after deadly shooting near Woodrow Avenue: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Monday night, according to Suffolk police.

Around 12:49 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 Block of Woodrow Avenue. A man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suffolk police. A male suspect was located and taken into custody soon after.

No further information was provided by Suffolk police. This incident remains under investigation.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.