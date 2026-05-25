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Suspect arrested after deadly shooting near Woodrow Avenue: SPD

Suffolk police vehicle
News 3
Suffolk police vehicle
Suffolk police vehicle
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SUFFOLK, Va. — A suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place Monday night, according to Suffolk police.

Around 12:49 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 Block of Woodrow Avenue. A man with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suffolk police. A male suspect was located and taken into custody soon after.

No further information was provided by Suffolk police. This incident remains under investigation.

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