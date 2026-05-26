HRBT tunnel fire causes cosmetic damage but no threat to critical systems, VDOT says

A fiery crash inside the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel early Monday damaged wall and ceiling tiles, catwalk railing and lighting fixtures, but Virginia Department of Transportation officials say no critical systems were harmed and the roadway remains safe for drivers.

Driver charged after car crashes, catches fire in HRBT, causing lane closures

A VDOT spokesperson confirmed the findings after I reached out Tuesday for details on the extent of the damage and what it means for drivers who use the tunnel.

VDOT crews and contractors will schedule replacements for the damaged catwalk railing and lighting fixtures.

Virginia State Police say speed was the cause of the crash and fire. The driver responsible has been charged with reckless driving.

One driver said reckless behavior in the tunnel is nothing new.

"I've seen people just erratically driving like speeding up slowing down just because they want to hear their exhaust who knows."

VDOT says speed limits are based on traffic studies and typical driving conditions, and that lowering the speed limit does not stop unsafe driving.

Another driver, Mark, said fellow motorists need to exercise more patience behind the wheel.

"Calm down be patient do what you're supposed to do stay in your lane you know recognize there are other people around you too it's not just you driving," Mark said.

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