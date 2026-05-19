New downtown library, traffic plans lead Suffolk growth push

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk leaders spent Thursday afternoon looking ahead to the city’s future during Mayor Mike Duman’s annual State of the City address — focusing heavily on growth, infrastructure, public safety and quality of life projects already underway.

The event, hosted as part of the Hampton Roads Chamber State of the City series, served as Suffolk’s opportunity to showcase what city leaders say is momentum across nearly every sector of the city.

And throughout the presentation, one project remained front and center: the new Downtown Suffolk Library.

The nearly 38-thousand-square-foot facility on East Washington Street is expected to open later this summer and will include dedicated teen and children’s spaces, meeting rooms and a makerspace designed for art projects, woodworking, metalworking and digital creation.

Mayor Duman called the library more than just a place for books.

“It’s really not just a library. It’s a community center that happens to have a library component.”City leaders say they believe the new facility will become a catalyst for additional downtown investment and revitalization.

But the library was only part of the city’s broader message.

Traffic and Infrastructure Remain Top Concerns

Traffic congestion also took center stage during the presentation.

Mayor Duman acknowledged Suffolk continues facing pressure from rapid population growth and regional commuter traffic, especially with major Hampton Roads corridors running directly through the city.

The city announced it is now working with transportation consultants to identify long-term traffic solutions aimed at improving flow and reducing congestion.

Several ongoing projects were highlighted, including:



the Route 17 Bridge Road widening project

and the Crittenden Road intersection realignment project.

City leaders say there are currently 21 transportation, bridge and stormwater projects either in design or already under construction.

“We’ve completed some major projects over the last couple of years and we’re going to continue to address that,” Duman said. “The big three — quality of life, economics and infrastructure.”

Focus on Quality of Life

Beyond roads and development, city leaders repeatedly returned to quality-of-life investments.

That includes:



a newly donated 92-acre property in Chuckatuck expected to become a regional park

exploration of a future recreation center in the Holy Neck area

and continued downtown redevelopment efforts.

The event itself leaned heavily into video storytelling and student participation, featuring Booker T. Washington STEM Academy students throughout the presentation.

The city also announced Suffolk’s communications department recently earned an Emmy nomination for a promotional video highlighting a downtown mural project.

Major Economic Development Announcements

The city also used the event to unveil new private-sector investments.

AMADAS Industries announced a $10.35 million investment into its Suffolk operations, including new machinery and facility upgrades at its Holland Road campus.

TowneBank also announced plans to expand its Harbour View campus with a new 85-thousand-square-foot building.

The expansion is expected to include:



additional office space

updated employee amenities

a larger fitness center

and expanded meeting and corporate spaces.

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