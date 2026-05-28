Two Suffolk seniors show off superb school stats

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two Suffolk seniors are showing off their superb accolades during graduation season — one with a lifetime of perfect attendance, and another who earned millions of dollars in scholarships.

Michael Allen, who is graduating from King's Fork High School, has never missed a second of his education — from his first day in kindergarten to his final day of senior year. Allen is the only senior in Suffolk Public Schools' class of 2026 to maintain perfect attendance over 13 years in the classroom, according to SPS.

"Michael’s achievement represents the power of commitment and perseverance,” said Suffolk Public Schools Superintendent John B. Gordon III. “Showing up every day creates opportunities for learning, growth, and success. We are incredibly proud of Michael for setting an example of excellence that will inspire students for years to come.”

Allen also managed perfect attendance while maintaining a 4.08 GPA.

Alexis Morrison, a Lakeland High School senior, earned more than $4 million in scholarships from college acceptances, which is the highest total earned by any student in SPS's graduating class.

"This incredible accomplishment is a testament to Alexis’ hard work, character, and dedication to excellence,” Gordon said. “Earning more than $4 million in scholarships is truly extraordinary and reflects the bright future ahead of her. We are extremely proud of Alexis and all that she has accomplished and will accomplish in the very near future!”

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