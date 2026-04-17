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100-acre bush fire burns for hours in Suffolk

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Suffolk Department of Fire &amp; Rescue
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SUFFOLK, Va. — A bush fire in Suffolk took fire hours to put out on Thursday night, according to the Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue.

Around 5:13 p.m., Suffolk fire officials responded to a two-alarmbrush fire at Lummis Road and Copeland Road. The fire stretched around 100 acres, according to SDFR.

The power sub station was not involved in the fire, but was threatened. The fire ran under high tension power lines but fire officials say they have not found any damage yet.

No injuries were reported, but two Suffolk residents were evacuated as a precaution.

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