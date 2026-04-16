Suffolk City Council denies rezoning for Main Street property featuring a newly discovered eagle nest

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk City Council voted to deny the rezoning of a well-known property along Main Street that features a bald eagle's nest.

"We've talked to thousands and thousands of people through social media, through outreach, and everything, and literally we have not had one person say I am for this," Lavezzo said.

Jon Lavezzo came out to the council meeting for the ordinance.

The ordinance would have rezoned the former VDOT facility at 1700 N Main Street from commercial to residential. Homebuilder Ryan Homes expressed interest in building around 500 homes on the property.

Proposed Suffolk development draws concern over bald eagle nest

After a bald eagle nest was recently discovered on the site, the company sent a letter requesting another deferral for Wednesday's meeting to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. However, council members said making a decision about the property has been put off long enough, noting the process has already been delayed multiple times.

"The whole process has honestly been complicated and fraught with problems. We delayed it, the applicant delayed it, and we come to tonight looking at yet another delay," Shelley Butler Barlow said.

Councilman Tim Johnson also voted against the ordinance, citing traffic concerns.

"I am not in favor of putting anymore congestion on Main Street to fight the fact, oh it's coming. I mean we're all going to have congestion, but now is not the time. This project is not today and it shouldn't go forward today," Johnson said.

Councilwoman Ebony Wright commended the developer for staying engaged, but said more work is needed.

"When I believe we have not fully addressed the impacts of a project, I will take a closer look. That is what led me to defer this project in December, and that is what continues to guide my decision today," Wright said.

Those in attendance could be heard celebrating the council's decision. Now that the rezoning has been denied, the property stays commercial, putting an end, at least for now, to a project that sparked strong community reaction.

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