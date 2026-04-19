Two-alarm brush fire in Suffolk spreads, threatens structures

SUFFOLK, Va. — A fast-moving brush fire in Suffolk grew to two alarms Saturday evening, threatening nearby structures as crews worked to contain it, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:53 p.m. to the 5900 block of Indian Trail. Engine 7 arrived minutes later and reported a fast-moving fire in the woods, prompting an upgraded response.

Officials said the fire was initially about 2 acres near Indian Trail and Deer Path Road but expanded as winds shifted, with heavy fire reported in the pine trees. As of the latest update, the fire was not under control.

At one point, the incident commander ordered firefighters to temporarily pull back from the area as conditions intensified. Crews assigned to Engine 7, Rescue 1 and Brush 7 were directed out and were all accounted for shortly after.

No structures had caught fire as of the latest update, but homes in the area remain threatened as crews work to protect them.

No injuries have been reported.

The response includes Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the Virginia Department of Forestry and Isle of Wight County Fire Rescue.

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