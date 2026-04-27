Portion of Route 58 westbound closed due to tractor-trailer fuel spill: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — A vehicle fuel spill has prompted a portion of Route 58 to close on Monday, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 10:19 a.m., crews were dispatched to Route 58 westbound for a fuel spill from a tractor-trailer. When crews arrived, it was determined that the tractor-trailer's fuel tank was damaged, causing the leak. Around 75 gallons of diesel spilled onto the roadway in the area between the Godwin Boulevard and Wilroy Road exits, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Suffolk Public Works have been involved in the ongoing road closure and clean up.

Check back with News 3 for updates on this story.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.