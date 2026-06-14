Councilman, youth cadets team up to clean African American cemetery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Fourteen cadets with the Commonwealth Challenge Youth Academy joined Councilman Leotis Williams and his lawn service crew to clean up Rosemont Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery in Suffolk.

Williams, who represents the Whaleyville Borough, said the cadets initially approached him about volunteering elsewhere, but he redirected their efforts to Rosemont.

"They wanted to do something over there and I was like nah let's shift this over here to Rosemont cause it needs some attention," Williams said.

Volunteers spent the morning cutting grass, raking leaves, and removing fallen tree limbs to improve access throughout the cemetery.

One cadet reflected on what the work meant to those buried there.

"Even if we can't exactly see them, I know for a fact that their families would want this to happen, and they would feel pretty good about it," the cadet said.

The cleanup marked the first time Williams and his crew brought their efforts to Rosemont. Williams said he spent 11 years cutting grass twice a month at Oak Lawn Cemetery, a historic African American cemetery in Suffolk, which has also faced severe overgrowth.

Another cadet said the experience carried a broader lesson.

"It's taught me the value of unity and how events need a lot of hands to kind of complete or run smoothly and the communities wouldn't be how they are if you wouldn't help out," the cadet said.

Williams said he and his crew hope to return at least once a month to keep the cemetery maintained and ensure families can safely visit their loved ones.

"If you see something that needs to be done just do it, just do it because it takes a village to maintain and keep things where they should be and how they use to be," Williams said.

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