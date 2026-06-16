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Suffolk police arrest one after barricade situation on Orchard Cove Ct

Today's Top Stories: Tuesday, June 16
Suffolk Barricade
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SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police arrested a person following a barricade situation in the 6300 block of Orchard Cove Court.

Residents near the area no longer need to shelter in place. Suffolk police said a large police presence will continue in the area as police investigate.

Suffolk police said officers responded to a domestic call early Tuesday morning.

The Crisis Negotiations Team, SWAT Team, Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Team, and multiple officers were on scene at around 8 a.m. after someone refused to come outside.

Suffolk police are continuing to investigate the incident.

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