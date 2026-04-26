Man dies after being struck by a vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man died after a vehicle struck him at the intersection of Bridge Road and Bennetts Creek Lane on Saturday, according to authorities.

Suffolk Police say officers responded to a pedestrian crash at approximately 9:12 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man, identified as 40-year-old Aaron Geister, in critical condition.

We're told Medics transported Geister to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Suffolk Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Suffolk Police Department at (757) 923-2350 or the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, option 5.