Man dies following crash on I-664 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man died early Tuesday morning following a crash on I-664 in Suffolk, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at College Drive.

According to police, Corey Knight, a 39-year-old from Chesapeake, pulled off to the right shoulder of I-664, put on his hazard lights and got out of the Volkswagen he was driving. Police say during this time, a tractor-trailer drifted onto the shoulder and hit Knight and the Volkswagen.

Knight died from his injuries at the scene, police say.

Police say there is no evidence of intoxication or speed being a factor in the crash. The Commonwealth's Attorney of Suffolk will determine if charges will be pursued.