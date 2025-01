SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is critically injured and being treated for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire broke out at the 1100 Blk. of Railroad Ave around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to Suffolk fire & rescue.

Suffolk fire and police responded to the fire and found smoke showing from the building and roof, as well as a man outside the residence.

No other occupants were found in the building and no firefighters were injured.