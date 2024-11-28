Man in custody after fire breaks out at Suffolk building on Thanksgiving

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is being investigated as a person of interest in connection to a fire that broke out in Suffolk on Thanksgiving.

The fire happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Independence Court, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Fire officials say it broke out at a two-story building that people live in.

After crews quickly put the fire out, a man was taken into custody for suspicion of attempted arson, fires officials say. Officials tell News 3 charges are pending.

Firefighters did not find anyone else inside the building, officials added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.