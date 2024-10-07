Multi-vehicle crash including Suffolk school bus on College drive; lanes closed

SUFFOLK, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of College drive and Bridge road has left six people: three children and three adults, with injuries. The injuries are non life-threatening, according to the city of Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue.

The bus was identified to be bus #410 from Creekside Elementary School.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue says that both lanes headed southbound on College Drive and northbound on Bridge road are closed. The students on the bus were transported safely to Creekside Elementary School and will need to be picked up by their guardians.

News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.