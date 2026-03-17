New Chick-fil-A to open in Suffolk on Thursday

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant opens in Suffolk on Thursday, March 19.

The beloved chicken spot is located at 3169 Godwin Blvd. in the Planters Station neighborhood of Suffolk.

To celebrate the opening, local owner Nicole Digby-Dalton is hosting a "Moove-In Party," inviting guests to come out in cow suits or other cow clothing and accessories.

“I’ve had the privilege of serving the Suffolk community for more than two decades, and it’s an honor to keep growing here,” said Digby-Dalton, who also operates the Chick-fil-A on Main Street in Suoffolk. “This new restaurant gives us more opportunities to serve great food, invest in our Team Members and create a welcoming place where people can come together.”

People who wear cow-related clothing on opening day can get a free entree or kid's meal.

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