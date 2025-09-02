One adult, one dog displaced after fire heavily damages Suffolk home: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — One adult and one dog have been displaced due to a house fire in Suffolk early Tuesday morning, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 4:13 a.m., crews responded to the 100 Block of Dana Drive after a reported residential fire. The fire was burning the back and roof of the building when crews arrived, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. The fire did make its way to the attic, but crews were still able to knock it down and get it under control around 5:28 a.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says the house was significantly damaged by the fire and smoke. The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of this incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.