Search operation for missing shipyard worker performed in the Elizabeth River, officials say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A search operation was performed in the Elizabeth River Thursday afternoon following the missing shipyard worker, Derrick Fluellen, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Derrick was reported missing October 26 while working at Portsmouth Marine Terminal. The search for him was suspended last Sunday by the U.S. Coast Guard. Since then, there have been no signs of Fluellen.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue posted pictures on Facebook this afternoon of the search being resumed just before 2 p.m.

The Port of Virginia Maritime Incident Response Team coordinated the search operation with the Chesapeake Fire Department and Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Suffolk, Chesapeake and Port of Virginia conducted a thorough search of new areas they had not looked into before. According to officials, there was no new information that led to do the search.

The search has been suspended as of late this afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

