Suffolk Art Gallery to host spring exhibit highlighting Black contemporary artists

Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 20, 2024
SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department, Suffolk Art Gallery, and Suffolk Art League announced it will host a spring event highlighting local Black contemporary artists starting April 27.

The exhibit will be housed at the Suffolk Art Gallery at 118 Bosley Avenue, with an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 27.

Organizers said the exhibition will feature works that explore themes of identity, race, culture, and community.

The following artists will be featured:

  • Tim Giles
  • Ray Johnson
  • Dathan Kane
  • Clayton Singleton
  • Ken Wright

The exhibition runs from April 27 through June 7, gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact the Suffolk Art Gallery at (757) 514-7284 or parksemail@suffolkva.us.

