Suffolk Art Gallery to host spring exhibit highlighting Black contemporary artists

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department, Suffolk Art Gallery, and Suffolk Art League announced it will host a spring event highlighting local Black contemporary artists starting April 27.

The exhibit will be housed at the Suffolk Art Gallery at 118 Bosley Avenue, with an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 27.

Organizers said the exhibition will feature works that explore themes of identity, race, culture, and community.

The following artists will be featured:



Tim Giles

Ray Johnson

Dathan Kane

Clayton Singleton

Ken Wright

The exhibition runs from April 27 through June 7, gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact the Suffolk Art Gallery at (757) 514-7284 or parksemail@suffolkva.us.