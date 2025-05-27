Suffolk bloodhound K9 Scout dies after medical emergency

SUFFOLK, Va. — Scout, a K9 bloodhound with the Suffolk Police Department who was the first of his breed to work in the department in decades, died Tuesday morning after a medical emergency, police say. He was 4.

Scout, who worked with handler Master Police Officer S. Powell, began with Suffolk PD in 2022 after his training. During his team, he received two Departmental Commendations, three Noteworthy Performance Awards, and an Award of Merit from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association in 2023.

"The Suffolk Police Department extend our condolences to K9 Scout's handler MPO Powell, members of the Suffolk Police Department's Canine Unit, and the community as a whole," said Suffolk Chief James Buie in a statement posted to the department's Facebook page. "K9 Scout was a dedicated member of our team that served the citizens of Suffolk well for several years."

During his years with the department, Scout participated in "countless" events and supported more than 100 tracking and location events.

No further detail about Scout's medical emergency was made available, but police say he was treated at the Tidewater Animal Clinic and The COVE.