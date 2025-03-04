Suffolk crews to fix roadways in 'pothole blitz'

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Public Works Department is actively working to fix weather-damaged roads in a "pothole blitz," according to a release put out on Tuesday.

Recent weather conditions have caused damage to roadways in Hampton Roads. Rain can erode cracked or weak areas in the roads, leading to the formation of potholes.

Suffolk crews will focus on repairing large potholes on primary roads. After attending to these major routes, they will shift their attention to secondary roads — those that connect to primary roads or other cities — to fix their large potholes. Small potholes on primary roads and neighborhood streets will then be addressed.

Last year, Suffolk crews repaired over 3,000 potholes.

Click here to report potholes or other roadway issues in Suffolk.