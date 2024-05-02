Suffolk family left without a home following late-night fire

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are without a home after a large fire tore through a Suffolk home late Wednesday night.

Crews say just after 11 p.m., they arrived at the home on Babbtown Road. That's just south of the intersection of Route 13 and Copeland Road.

When crews got there, they said they saw flames and smoke coming from the roof.

The two people in the home and their dog were able to get out on their own, fire officials say. There were no reported injuries.

It took just over half an hour to get the blaze under control, fire officials added.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a temporary place to sleep while fire marshals are looking into what caused the fire.