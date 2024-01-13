Watch Now
Suffolk family owned market celebrates grand opening on Jan. 13

Downtown Suffolk
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 19:47:44-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new family owned store is coming to downtown Suffolk.

Walker's Market is celebrating it's grand opening Saturday at noon, according to a release about the event. The Suffolk mayor will even be at the store at 530 W. Washington St. to celebrate.

The new market will sell products from fresh produce to candy to herbs to personal hygiene to other essentials, according to the release. It is offering "premium goods that meet the diverse demands of its customers."

Customer's are welcome to go to the grand opening and are encouraged to explore the store's offerings. The store's hours will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays with extended hours on weekends.

