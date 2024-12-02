Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crew saves kitten from storm drain

468752062_932193042389877_8221314488741100836_n.jpg
468871502_932192935723221_5990032373781823022_n.jpg
468940335_932192959056552_8357412245701559985_n.jpg
468941310_932193002389881_3408377777848270292_n.jpg
468752868_932192985723216_1091997833193962443_n.jpg
468644748_932192919056556_4103050132999491034_n.jpg
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — A kitten was saved from a storm drain in Saturday morning, thanks to Suffolk first responders.

After getting a call about the kitten, Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue's E25 crew found it and brought it to safety, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Watch related coverage: Video shows amazing rescue of missing dog who fell down Crabtree Falls in Central Virginia

Video shows amazing rescue of missing dog who fell down Crabtree Falls

Pictures show the crew holding the tiny black kitten and wrapping it in their gear.

468940335_932192959056552_8357412245701559985_n.jpg

Fire & Rescue says the kitten was taken to animal control and will be put up for adoption.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Helpers