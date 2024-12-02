Suffolk Fire & Rescue crew saves kitten from storm drain

SUFFOLK, Va. — A kitten was saved from a storm drain in Saturday morning, thanks to Suffolk first responders.

After getting a call about the kitten, Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue's E25 crew found it and brought it to safety, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Pictures show the crew holding the tiny black kitten and wrapping it in their gear.

Fire & Rescue says the kitten was taken to animal control and will be put up for adoption.