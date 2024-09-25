Suffolk judge dismisses speed camera lawsuit

SUFFOLK, Va. — A lawsuit challenging the legality of speed cameras in the city has been dismissed.

Attorney Tim Anderson filed the lawsuit and another one in Chesapeake earlier this year on behalf of drivers who were ticketed.

He argued the cities aren't following Virginia law by using a third party company to issue the tickets.

"Could they put a camera up? That answer is yes and we wouldn't be able to sue them. Our point is that the third party is billing and they're not billing in a way that is legal and authorized by Virginia code," Anderson told reporters after a court hearing last month.

Several local cities have put up the cameras, which ticket drivers who are speeding in school zones.

During the hearing, an attorney for Suffolk argued the lawsuit should be dismissed because the city is covered by sovereign immunity, the legal principle that says governments can't commit legal wrongdoing or be sued while carrying out governmental duties.

In his ruling, Judge Alfred Bates sided with the city's argument, writing the speed enforcement "clearly does fall within a government function."

The Chesapeake case was heard in court last week and Anderson said he expects a decision in that case relatively soon.

"We are waiting for Chesapeake Circuit Court to rule - and then make decisions on next steps - to include an appeal or possibly file a different type of action," Anderson wrote in response to the ruling.