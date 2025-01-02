Suffolk landfill fire visible from Route 58, Fire & Rescue says

SUFFOLK, Va. — A large 2-alarm fire started on top of a landfill in Suffolk on Thursday morning, Fire and Rescue say.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue posted initial pictures of the fire to their X and Facebook accounts, they said the fire started at 5:03 a.m. on the 100 block of Bob Foeller Drive.

Watch related coverage: Fire breaks out at Chesapeake Paintball on New Year's Day

Fire breaks out at Chesapeake Paintball on New Year's Day

Multiple Hampton Roads crews are currently working on the hill to extinguish the fire, they claim the fire is visible from U.S. Route 58.