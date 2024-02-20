Suffolk launches 2 additional red light enforcement cameras

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk announced Tuesday that two additional red light photo enforcement cameras would begin their 30-day warning period on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The cameras will enforce red light laws and raise awareness about the consequences of running the red lights, according to the city, and is part of a larger enforcement program introduced last year that included work zone, school zone and school bus stop-arm cameras.

The new cameras are positioned at Bridge Road and College Drive and at Bridge Road and Harbour View Boulevard.

The cameras will monitor all directions of traffic and capture video and photographic evidence of motorists that violate red light traffic laws.

The 30-day warning period begins Wednesday, Feb. 21 and will end on Thursday, Mar. 21.

Anyone who is caught violating a red light law between those two dates will receive a cautionary letter mailed to their home.

After the warning period expires, violators will receive a $50 fine.

The city says the notice of violation will be mailed in an official City of Suffolk envelope containing information related to the offense, including date and location, and a link to view a video and images of the violation online.

Once you receive a notice of violation, you will have 30 days to pay the fine or appeal it in court.

