Warning period in effect for Suffolk red light cameras; $50 tickets on the way red-light runners

SUFFOLK, Va. — Red cameras are being installed at intersections across the city of Suffolk, a total of nine will be up.

News 3's Leondra Head stopped by the red light camera at Pruden Boulevard and Lake Prince Drive and observed drivers running the red light.

The city of Suffolk has put of signs just before Pruden and Lake Prince to give drivers a fair warning of the cameras.

During this 30-day warning period, drivers will receive a citation in the mail. After the 30-day warning period, drivers will receive a $50 ticket.

"These intersections have a higher chance of people running red lights and being involved in accidents," Jennifer Moore, the PIO for the city of Suffolk.

Drivers who do a rolling red without coming to a complete stop will also be given a $50 ticket after the 30-day warning period is over.

"You have to make a full complete stop before taking that right hand turn," Moore said.

The city says the red light cameras will increase safety and drivers agree.

"Running a red light is a horrible thing," Joe Johnson, a Suffolk driver, said. "If you use the Waze app, it will tell you when there’s a speed trap so you have plenty of warning to slow down."

"People drive recklessly and people do speed," Nathan Rodgers, a Suffolk driver, said.

Others don't agree.

"I think it’s just a way for them to make money," Andrew Wales, another driver, said

The city will be equipping nine intersections with red light cameras:

