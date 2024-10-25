Police open homicide investigation 1 month after finding dead body in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man's death is now being investigated as a homicide about one month after officers found his body in Suffolk, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

On September 18, police say they found a dead body in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue. Police identified the man as Timothy Jerome Everett, 64, from Suffolk.

Watch previous coverage: Dead body found in Suffolk on Railroad Ave

Dead body found in Suffolk on Railroad Ave

At the time, the cause of death was undetermined. That changed when Suffolk police shared on Friday that they're now investigating Everett’s death as a homicide.

They are asking the public to contact them with any information they have regarding Mr. Everett’s death.

Watch related coverage: Shooting that left man dead, woman injured confirmed to be attempted murder-suicide: Suffolk police

Shooting that left man dead, woman injured confirmed to be attempted murder-suicide: Suffolk police

To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.

You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information, they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.