Suffolk officer fires gun during interaction with man wanted in burglary; no injuries reported: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested after being involved in multiple burglaries, according to police. The most recent incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, where police say a Suffolk officer fired a single round from their gun.

Around 2:30 a.m., police went to a commercial burglary in progress in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway, according to police. There, they found a man loading stuff into his car.

The man drove away, damaging another vehicle in the process, officers told News 3.

Police say during this response, a Suffolk police officer fired his gun, but there were no injuries or property damage reported.

Chesapeake police helped arrest Sable Slade Rodriguez, 30, of Chesapeake, for the robbery later in the morning.

Suffolk police say that their investigation found that Rodriguez was involved in a string of burglaries since January.

The SPD charged Rodriguez with multiple felonies:



four counts breaking and entering

three counts grand larceny

four counts possession of burglarious tools

four counts destruction of property

four counts larceny with intent to distribute

Rodriguez is being held in Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The Suffolk police officer that discharged his weapon has been put on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of a separate administrative and criminal investigation.