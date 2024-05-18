Suffolk Parks & Rec Outdoor Movie Series starts in May

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Parks and Recreation Department said its summer outdoor movie series would kick off Saturday, May 25 at Bennett's Creek Park.

Officials said the movie series will start with Space Jam on the 25, with festivities starting at 6:15 p.m. and the film starting at 8:15 p.m.

The event will feature a bounce house with an inflatable basketball hoop, according to organizers, there will also be a petting zoo, and a craft tent for designing a sneaker, or mini basketball hoop.

Positively Hampton Roads Jazz concert honors Duke Ellington's 125th birthday Saturday in Norfolk Anthony Sabella

After Space Jam, the Parks and Rec Department said the following films will be available with themed activities prior to each:

Barbie, June 22, at Downtown Festival Park, 215 W. Washington St., the event starts at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 8:30 p.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, July 27, at Holland Park, 6720 Ruritan Blvd., the event starts at 6:15 p.m., and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m.

Wonka, August 24, at Downtown Festival Park, 215 W. Washington St., the event starts at 5:45 p.m., and the movie starts at 7:45 p.m.

Elemental, September 21, at Holland Park, 6720 Ruritan Blvd., the event starts at 5 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, October 19, at Bennett’s Creek Park, 3000 Bennetts Creek Park Rd., the event starts at 4:45 p.m., and the movie starts at 6:45 p.m.

Admission is free for all ages, the Parks and Rec Department said to bring your own blankets and lawn chairs.

For more information visit the Suffolk Parks and Rec Facebook page.