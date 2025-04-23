Suffolk PD search for suspect and answers in 2024 mass shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. — Seven months after a mass shooting in Suffolk where two men were killed and three others were injured, Suffolk Police are still searching for a suspect and answers.

William Goodman Jr., 37, and Demonte Tillery, 30, were killed in the shooting.

Two other men and a woman were shot and hurt, but survived.

Goodman and Tillery's families are hoping for justice in the murders.

"It’s been challenging, reflecting and grieving my brother," Justin Goodman said, the brother of 37-year old William Goodman Jr. said.

Both Goodman and Tillery grew up in Suffolk and were fathers. Tillery's cousin, Trivelle Gambrell, says Tillery leaves behind 6 kids.

"The older kids have their days where they miss their dad. It’s been trying for them," Gambrell said.

On September 11, 2024, Suffolk Police responded to calls for shots fired that night on East Washington Street.

When police arrived at the H.M. White bus service, they found the victims, as well as dozens of shell casings.

Tillery was a truck driver at Good Guy Enterprises that was owned by William Goodman Jr. Goodman also owned Quality Tires.

The two families say the night the men were killed, they were doing mechanical work on a truck.

"Do you know who would have wanted to harm your brother?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Justin Goodman.

"No, my brother was a good guy," Goodman said.

"My message to the community, if you know something, say something," Grambrell said.

"Justice looks like someone being charged, convicted and never seeing the light of day," Goodman said.

Suffolk Police released the following statement: