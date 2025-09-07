Suffolk police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Nansemond Parkway

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police say a section of Nansemond Parkway is shut down Saturday evening following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Nansemond Parkway, where they confirmed one person had died after being struck by a vehicle.

Police say the roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period as investigators process the scene. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or details about what led up to the crash.

Police say additional updates will be provided as they become available.