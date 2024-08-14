Suffolk police looking for man they say stabbed women in the neck

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for a man they said stabbed a woman in the neck, according to a release.

Michael Steven Catron, 44, of Suffolk has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, abduction and kidnapping, concealing and destroying evidence of a felony, and assault and battery, police said.

Police said his charges stem from an incident that took place on Tuesday, August 13.

Officers responded to the 130 block of Lee Street for a medic assist on the listed date. Upon arrival, they found a woman with a stab wound in the neck.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Catron's whereabouts is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.